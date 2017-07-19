Kerala Infrastructure Fund Board sanctions projects worth Rs 3,800 crore

(KIFB) has sanctioned various development projects with a total cost of Rs 3,800 crore in different sectors including forest, public works, water resources and power.



A memorandum of understanding was signed in this regard between the board and respective secretaries of the departments, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac's office said today.



The aim was to take up projects worth Rs 40,000 crore during the current financial year, it said in a release.was expected to sanction projects worth Rs 1,000-1,500 crore every month, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)