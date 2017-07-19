TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Kerala Infrastructure Fund Board sanctions projects worth Rs 3,800 crore

Kerala Infrastructure Fund Board (KIFB) has sanctioned various development projects with a total cost of Rs 3,800 crore in different sectors including forest, public works, water resources and power.

A memorandum of understanding was signed in this regard between the board and respective secretaries of the departments, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac's office said today.


The aim was to take up projects worth Rs 40,000 crore during the current financial year, it said in a release.

KIFB was expected to sanction projects worth Rs 1,000-1,500 crore every month, he said.

