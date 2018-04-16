Kerala rejects state Finance Commission's views on tax devolution

Even as chief minister argues for re-framing the terms of reference of the 15th Central Finance Commission, his own government has rejected most of the recommendations of the state finance commission on tax devolution, says the chairman of the state finance commission.

This comes after the state government delayed the presentation of the State Finance Commission report in the legislative assembly by two years.

The 5th State Finance Commission of was set up under the chairmanship of B A Prakash, former professor of economics at the University of Kerala, James Varghese, principal secretary, local self-government department and V K Baby, special secretary finance.

The commission submitted the first part of its report which dealt with tax devolution to local bodies, including panchayats and municipalities in December 2015. The second part of the report that dealt with other matters was submitted in March 2016. The award period was 5 years from 2016-17 to 2020-21.

However, “the government delayed the presentation of the 5th State Finance Commission report in the legislative assembly by two years. The report on action taken with respect to the recommendations of the commission was placed before the legislative assembly on February 7, 2018. And the recommendations of the 5th State Finance Commission have not been implemented for two years,” said BA Prakash, chairman of the commission. The Centre has rejected most of the recommendations of the 5th State Finance Commission on the tax devolution front, he added.