Kerala to address Trump, Brexit and demonetisation in new IT policy

The likely after effects of Trump's ascendancy, and woes are being taken into consideration as the government is set to unveil its new IT policy, said a top IT honcho who was part of its making.

Of Kerala's Rs 10,000 crore annual software exports, 56 per cent was to the US followed by Britain.

Hrishikesh Nair, CEO of Technopark, told IANS the new will address all the concerns which and India are going to face in the wake of the three major developments.

"Trump's outlook with regard to visa, the after effects of and the challenges just cannot be side-stepped as these are major challenges ahead for as it stands on the threshold of going forward in a big way," said Nair, a former Infosys official who has worked in and the US for several years.

Even though made a bright start in its foray into IT by opening the country's first IT park -- -- here in the late nineties, the head start could not be capitalised on as the present annual software exports from the state stand at around Rs 10,000 crore.

Other south Indian states, all of whom are late entrants, are miles ahead of Kerala.

Today, IT activities in are largely centred around which currently has 365 that provide direct employment to 60,000 people, and the that has 204 companies employing some 30,000 people.

Elaborating on the future course of action, Nair said their immediate task was to see that the state was ready to welcome IT companies.

"We have our own building that's ready for IT companies, then we have leased out land to who wish to build their own campus and then we have incubation centres basically meant for new start-ups," said Nair.

The various models for space that are available for include 'warm shell' (the have to meet all the requirements according to their needs) plug and play, incubation for start-up, which includes from one seat to more and for those who wish to have their own premises an acre of land on a 99 year lease comes at a onetime payment.

"The rates differ from place to place and are negotiable based on certain parameters," said Nair.

According to him, they are concentrating on finishing all the buildings which are in various stages of construction. In around five years time new built-up space which would provide direct employment to one lakh IT professionals would be available at and Infopark campus.

The Technocity coming up on 400 acres of land near Technopark, besides the at where 2.88 lakh sq ft space is ready for use, are the other key IT infrastructure which are expected to find mention in the new IT policy.