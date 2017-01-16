Kerala to address Trump, Brexit and demonetisation in new IT policy

The likely after effects of Trump's ascendancy, Brexit
and demonetisation
woes are being taken into consideration as the Kerala
government is set to unveil its new IT policy, said a top IT honcho who was part of its making.
Of Kerala's Rs 10,000 crore annual software exports, 56 per cent was to the US followed by Britain.
Hrishikesh Nair, CEO of Technopark, told IANS
the new IT policy
will address all the concerns which Kerala
and India are going to face in the wake of the three major developments.
"Trump's outlook with regard to visa, the after effects of Brexit
and the demonetisation
challenges just cannot be side-stepped as these are major challenges ahead for Kerala
as it stands on the threshold of going forward in a big way," said Nair, a former Infosys official who has worked in Japan
and the US for several years.
Even though Kerala
made a bright start in its foray into IT by opening the country's first IT park -- Technopark
-- here in the late nineties, the head start could not be capitalised on as the present annual software exports from the state stand at around Rs 10,000 crore.
Other south Indian states, all of whom are late entrants, are miles ahead of Kerala.
Elaborating on the future course of action, Nair said their immediate task was to see that the state was ready to welcome IT companies.
"We have our own building that's ready for IT companies, then we have leased out land to IT companies
who wish to build their own campus and then we have incubation centres basically meant for new start-ups," said Nair.
The various models for space that are available for IT companies
include 'warm shell' (the IT companies
have to meet all the requirements according to their needs) plug and play, incubation for start-up, which includes from one seat to more and for those who wish to have their own premises an acre of land on a 99 year lease comes at a onetime payment.
"The rates differ from place to place and are negotiable based on certain parameters," said Nair.
According to him, they are concentrating on finishing all the buildings which are in various stages of construction. In around five years time new built-up space which would provide direct employment to one lakh IT professionals would be available at Technopark
and Infopark campus.
The Technocity coming up on 400 acres of land near Technopark, besides the Cyberpark
at Kozhikode
where 2.88 lakh sq ft space is ready for use, are the other key IT infrastructure which are expected to find mention in the new IT policy.
