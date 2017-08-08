Kerala tourism expects sharp increase in arrivals this year

With shifting into high gear with a new and assorted fare of tourism products, the state expects a sharp in domestic and international arrivals at 9% and 11%, up from 5.67 and 6.25% in 2016, a tourism official of that state said today.



International stood at 10.38 lakh and domestic tourists at 1.32 crore during 2016, generating revenue of Rs 7,749.51 crore and Rs 29,658.56 crore, Tourism Information Officer K S Shine told reporters here.



"With the State shifting into high gear with a new and assorted fare of tourism products, the arrivals are expected to considerably," Shine said.He said the mainstay for international tourists are leisure trips and Ayurveda and added that with the upcoming Greenfield Airport at Kannur, tourism intends to establish Malabar, sharing the boundaries of Coimbatore, Coorg and Mysore, as the new tourism gateways toTo reach out to the domestic market, a string of road shows will be held this year in Mysore, Gurugram, Amritsar, Lucknow, Kanpur, Bhopal, Vadodara, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Nagpur, he said.He replied in the affirmative when asked if frequent hartals in were affecting tourism, but said the tourism ministry has requested all political parties not to give calls for bandhs, considering the tourism arrivals.To another question on the impact of prohibition on tourism, he said it has had an adverse impact and that was why the government had lifted the ban.However, political murders have not affected the arrival of tourists, particularly from abroad, Shine said.

