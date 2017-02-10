Kerosene dealers might get to sell LPG

The idea is to ease the livelihood strain on kerosene dealers

Soon, your nearest dealer could be instead supplying five-kg cylinders of unsubsidised cooking gas (LPG).



With the central government's effort to phase out use of kerosene, the idea is to ease the livelihood strain on dealers. So, the ministry of petroleum is planning to offer licences for selling of five kg cylinders, in lieu of the dealership.



"This will be with a condition that those interested will not claim regular distributorship of cylinders," said an official source. The ministry is also considering distributorships under which the existing dealers have sole proprietorship. Those with an average allocation of less than 75 kilolitres of a month in the preceding year may apply. In this case also, the dealership will be lost for the allottee.



The Centre is giving special incentives for states that cut allocation. "Jharkhand, Punjab and Karnataka have already got these," said another official. States that cut are given a cash incentive of 75 per cent of the subsidy savings during the first two years, 50 per cent in the third year and 25 per cent in the fourth year. During 2015-16, India consumed 86,85,384 kl, through the ration shop system.



"There are about 6,600 dealers. Lakhs of people dependent on this. The idea of a licence for five-kg unsubsidised cylinders is not acceptable. However, we are keen if the government is ready to give us licences," said Arvind Thakker, president, All India Dealers' Federation.



Recently, the three government-owned oil marketing companies issued advertisements for distributorship at 1,531 locations in the states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha.



A central scheme was launched on May 1, 2016, with a target of providing connections to 50 million below-poverty-line families in three years, with government support of Rs 1,600 a connection. In this year, 166,86,876 connections have been given under the scheme.

Shine Jacob