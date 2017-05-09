Kochi Metro to soon begin service trials, says KMRL top official

Kochi Metro, which has secured the green signal from rail safety panel, will soon begin service trials, an important step ahead of starting commercial operations from Aluva to Palarivattom, a top Rail Limited (KMRL) official said on Tuesday.

"We will start service trial soon," Managing Director Elias George said.

A day after the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) gave clearance certificate to the Metro for starting commercial operations, George said service trial was expected to begin in less than a week after completing some works recommended by team.

" has said that our stations are the best in India," he said.

He said the first phase of the Project is the first of its kind to get the fastest safety clearance, compared to other metro projects in India.

"It is so overwhelming to share with you that the is also the first metro in India to cover a longest distance of 13 km in its first phase," George said.

The 13 km stretch of from Aluva to Palarivattom is expected to be opened in June this year, officials said.

They pointed out that normally only a 6-7 km stretch is inaugurated in the first phase.

However, as far as project was concerned, the 13 km stretch was being inaugurated in the initial phase itself, they said.

According to reports, the state government has invited Prime Minister for inaugurating the urban transport system.