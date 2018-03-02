Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returns to Mumbai after engine failure scare

A Kolkata-bound flight was forced to turn back to following a suspected engine failure on Thursday evening.

Confirming the incident, an said the Mumbai-Kolkata flight 6E-395 returned to around 5.45 p.m. "due to a technical glitch ( in one engine) in the aircraft".

All operating procedures were diligently followed by the cockpit and inflight crew, and there were no casualties, the added.

reported the matter to the of Civil and also initiated its own internal inquiry into the incident.

All passengers were safely deboarded and the flight took off with an alternate aircraft at 7.45 p.m.

