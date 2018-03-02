Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returns to Mumbai after engine failure scare

-
A Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight was forced to turn back to Mumbai following a suspected engine failure on Thursday evening.
Confirming the incident, an IndiGo spokesperson said the Mumbai-Kolkata flight 6E-395 returned to Mumbai around 5.45 p.m. "due to a technical glitch (oil chip in one engine) in the aircraft".
All operating procedures were diligently followed by the cockpit and inflight crew, and there were no casualties, the spokesperson added.
IndiGo reported the matter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and also initiated its own internal inquiry into the incident.
All passengers were safely deboarded and the flight took off with an alternate aircraft at 7.45 p.m.
