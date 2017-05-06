TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India assists Mauritania with $65.68 million electrification project
Business Standard

Kudankulam Unit-2 shut down due to leakage

Will affect the power supply to Tamil Nadu during the peak of summer

Gireesh Babu  |  Chennai 

Kudankulam Unit-2 shut down due to leakage

The second unit of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) has been shut down due to water and steam leakage during operations. The shutdown may impact the power supply in states such as Tamil Nadu during this summer.

The power plant is expected to restart operations in a week's time, said H N Sahu, site director, KNPP, adding that the plant, with a capacity to produce 1,000 Mw, was operating at 94 per cent.

A major share of the production has been allocated to Tamil Nadu and the shut down may impact the power supply in the state during the peak of summer, when consumption is quite high, according to sources.

The first 1,000 Mw unit has been inoperative since April 13 due to annual maintenance, but is expected to restart operations by middle of June.

The non-government organisations protesting against the project alleged that there have been several instances of shut down of these units, especially the first, and this brings to the fore issues related to the plant. They alleged that the government is moving ahead with the third and fourth units even though the first two plants commissioned are facing technical issues.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Kudankulam Unit-2 shut down due to leakage

Will affect the power supply to Tamil Nadu during the peak of summer

The second unit of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KNPP) has been shut down as there was water and steam leakage identified during operation, which may impact the power supply in States such as Tamil Nadu during this summer.The power plant was shut down due to water and steam leakage and it is expected to restart operations in a week's time, said H N Sahu, site director, KNPP. He said that the plant, with a capacity to produce 1,000 MW was operating at 94 per cent power.A major share of the production has been allocated to Tamil Nadu and the shut down may impact the power supply in the state during the peak of summer, which consumes lot of power, according to sources. The first unit of 1,000 MW has been shut down from April 13 for annual maintenance, which is expected to restart operations by middle of June. The non government organisations protesting on the project alleged that it has been several instances of shut down of these units, especially the first unit and this points ... The second unit of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) has been shut down due to water and steam leakage during operations. The shutdown may impact the power supply in states such as Tamil Nadu during this summer.

The power plant is expected to restart operations in a week's time, said H N Sahu, site director, KNPP, adding that the plant, with a capacity to produce 1,000 Mw, was operating at 94 per cent.

A major share of the production has been allocated to Tamil Nadu and the shut down may impact the power supply in the state during the peak of summer, when consumption is quite high, according to sources.

The first 1,000 Mw unit has been inoperative since April 13 due to annual maintenance, but is expected to restart operations by middle of June.

The non-government organisations protesting against the project alleged that there have been several instances of shut down of these units, especially the first, and this brings to the fore issues related to the plant. They alleged that the government is moving ahead with the third and fourth units even though the first two plants commissioned are facing technical issues.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Kudankulam Unit-2 shut down due to leakage

Will affect the power supply to Tamil Nadu during the peak of summer

The second unit of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) has been shut down due to water and steam leakage during operations. The shutdown may impact the power supply in states such as Tamil Nadu during this summer.

The power plant is expected to restart operations in a week's time, said H N Sahu, site director, KNPP, adding that the plant, with a capacity to produce 1,000 Mw, was operating at 94 per cent.

A major share of the production has been allocated to Tamil Nadu and the shut down may impact the power supply in the state during the peak of summer, when consumption is quite high, according to sources.

The first 1,000 Mw unit has been inoperative since April 13 due to annual maintenance, but is expected to restart operations by middle of June.

The non-government organisations protesting against the project alleged that there have been several instances of shut down of these units, especially the first, and this brings to the fore issues related to the plant. They alleged that the government is moving ahead with the third and fourth units even though the first two plants commissioned are facing technical issues.

image
Business Standard
177 22