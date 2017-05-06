Kudankulam Unit-2 shut down due to leakage

The second unit of (KNPP) has been shut down due to water and steam leakage during operations. The may impact the power supply in states such as during this summer.

The power plant is expected to restart operations in a week's time, said H N Sahu, site director, KNPP, adding that the plant, with a capacity to produce 1,000 Mw, was operating at 94 per cent.

A major share of the production has been allocated to and the shut down may impact the power supply in the state during the peak of summer, when consumption is quite high, according to sources.

The first 1,000 Mw unit has been inoperative since April 13 due to annual maintenance, but is expected to restart operations by middle of June.

The non-government organisations protesting against the project alleged that there have been several instances of shut down of these units, especially the first, and this brings to the fore issues related to the plant. They alleged that the government is moving ahead with the third and fourth units even though the first two plants commissioned are facing technical issues.