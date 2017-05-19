Lack of clarity on branded clothing makes retailers jittery about GST

No clarity on whether smaller players will be taxed at 18%, like multi-million dollar brands

Be ready to shell out more for that pair of or branded t-shirt the next time you make a trip to your favourite branded store. With tax incidence on and other finished textile products rising to 18 per cent under the new goods and services tax (GST) regime, prices would likely go up.



However with no clarity around which type of branded apparel would attract 18 per cent and what exactly is branded under the new tax regime, industry players are left scratching their heads.



"The impact would be significant as it is much more than what the business is currently bearing. It will surely make branded apparel expensive. While the definition of branded is not yet clear. I believe all branded apparel will become expensive irrespective of its origin home grown or foreign," said Sanjay Vakharia, COO Pvt Ltd.



According to market experts, the government needs to make it clear which specific brands they are planning to levy 18 per cent on. "A brand can be of a multi-million dollar design house or a small manufacturer who sells apparel made under his brand. If the government charges the same from a much smaller player, it would affect the small and medium enterprises involved in apparel making," said Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general, (CAIT).



According to Technopak, the size of India's domestic apparel industry was around $36 billion in the year 2010. The menswear segment comprised of $15 billion, while the womenswear was at $14 billion and the kidswear at $7 billion.



Apparel manufacturing was de-reserved from the SSI category around the year 2000. The SSI restrictions had kept the industry fragmented and unorganised. Apart from domestic trade, exports also grew to around 11 billion in 2010 and have a potential to grow to about 40 billion by 2020.



"In current regime, excise duty of two per cent applies on readymade garments (with input credit restrictions) and on products having retail sale price of Rs 1000 and above, the effective duty rate is around 7.5 per cent with credit. In addition, sale of readymade garments attracts six per cent VAT thereby keeping effective tax costs at about 12.5 per cent-13 per cent. Basis media reports, under regime, it has been proposed that most articles of apparel and clothing would be taxed at 18 per cent irrespective of their retail sale price. Considering the overall regime, while the input credits influx may go up, it could still result in making branded garments bit more costlier for buyers irrespective of the segment they belong to," Krishan Arora, Partner, India LLP.

