Absence of policy will not hamper development of EVs, say auto-makers

Automobile manufacturers, Maruti Suzuki, and have said that the absence of an (EV) policy will not come in the way of their developing the eco-friendly vehicles. had said last week that there was no need for a policy for EVs as an action plan has been prepared and technology should not be trapped by rules and regulations. "As far as we are concerned, there is no change in our EV programme. We will go ahead with our plans as before," (MSI) RC told He was responding to a query on whether the absence of an would alter the company's EV development programme. MSI had announced that it planned to launch an EV in by 2020. further said: "The need for electrification (of vehicles) remains and it is for the industry to work out how to do it and if they need support they have to approach the government." Expressing similar views, said, "Currently, we arent expecting any additional policy push.

We would, however, recommend that the current support under FAME and special tax structure for EVs continues for at least the next 2 years." Existing schemes are being implemented on ground and the resultant increase in EV adoption should start showing in the next 1-2 years time-frame, he added. Babu said the processing of tender for 10,000 EVs by EESL is already underway and the resultant adoption can already be noticed. Appreciating the government's vision of reducing pollution and oil import bills, Managing Director & said, " advocates a with the co-existence of all technologies and we shouldnt foreclose better technological options available, when it comes to define the path for future mobility in " The Internal Combustion Engine (BS-VI), the Electric Vehicles and the EVs should all exist together and there should be a staggered approach, he added. " is fully committed to electrification and we have an ambitious plan to offer at least an electrified alternative in every Mercedes model segment by 2022 -- from compact cars up to large SUVs," Folger said. Achieving it would mean that the company is planning to have more than 50 variants on the market, he added. "Of these models alone, more than ten will be purely electric passenger cars. By 2025, plans call for all-electric vehicles to account for between 15 and 25 per cent of total sales. This will, of course, also depend upon the development of the infrastructure and customer preferences, he said. Players in Indian automobile industry have been seeking an to take forward their development programme after come out last year with a vision for 100 per cent public vehicles and 40 per cent of private vehicles to become all electric by 2030. In a white paper, auto industry body (SIAM) had also called for a policy that should collectively aim at improving affordability and acceptance of EVs by bridging viability gap; enabling build out of charging infrastructure; encouraging domestic and creating public awareness and other enablers.