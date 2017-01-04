TRENDING ON BS
Lalmatia: A tale of sudden success and tragedy

In 2016, the mine produced 17 million tonnes of coal - half of ECL's annual production

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

The mishap at Lalmatia mines is a follow through of its success. It is one of the most prolific mines of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), supplying all of its coal to NTPC’s Farakka and Kahalgaon power plants. The 17 million tonnes of coal it extracts makes up almost half of its owner company ECL annual production. In the financial year 2016-17, the one-time sick man of the Coal India Limited (CIL) group of companies has been its outstanding producer. Data furnished to the BSE by CIL on January 1, shows in the nine months of the previous year, ECL has logged a 9.5 per cent ...

