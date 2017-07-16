Land can be a multi-bagger investment

Buying a plot of land is a challenging task. Arriving at the right valuation is tough, as many parameters are involved. Title and ownership are often not clear. After the purchase, there is always the fear of encroachment. Getting a loan to buy land is difficult and does not offer tax benefits. Nonetheless, today people are buying land for investment; to construct a second house, and sometimes, even to carry out organic farming. Many builders or developers who have land parcels are now selling these as plots, instead of constructing buildings, after implementation of the ...
