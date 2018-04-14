Land requirement pegged at 19,200 acres to develop Phase-I of Odisha CEZ

The land requirement for developing the Coastal Economic Zone (CEZ) in Odisha in the first phase has been pegged at 19,200 acres.

Of the total land quantum, 12,447.61 acres is in Paradip and the balance land is identified in Dhamra. According to the estimates of Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco), 7,500 acres of land for the CEZ can be made available at Paradip and Dhamra. More, in a recent study done by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), an additional patch of 4,103.70 acres of private land would be acquired, taking the total land around Dhamra at 11,603 acres. The cost of acquisition of private land is pegged at Rs 2 million per acre.

Odisha has already proposed for the development of CEZ straddling an area of 27 sq kms in Paradeep and Dhamra.

It has been decided to form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the CEZ with a share capital of Rs 100 million and paid up capital of Rs 10 million.

The has identified 14 CEZs along the coastline of the country under National Perspective Plan (NPP) of the Sagarmala Programme. The CEZs are spatial economic regions spread over multiple coastal districts with strong port linkage. Within each CEZ, there could be multiple industrial clusters that could contain industrial units with requisite support infrastructure.



The potential sites are Kandla, Pipavav and Dahej in Gujarat, JNPT-Mumbai, Dighi-Jaigarh-Mormugao (Goa), New Mangalore (Karnataka), Cochin-Tuticorin (Kerala), Karaikal, Chennai, Kamarajar and Katupalli in Tamil Nadu, Krishnapatnam, Vizag and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, Paradip-Dhamra (Odisha) and Kolkata-Haldia (West Bengal).