Land woes may keep airport network plans grounded

Consider the enormity of the challenge.

To meet the civil aviation ministry’s target of building 100 airports, the government has to acquire land whose area is more than half of Delhi or nearly 1.3 times the size of Mumbai. Last week Jayant Sinha, minister of state for civil aviation, announced that the government was planning to more than double the number of airports in the country in 15 years. And of those, 70 would be located in areas that don’t have an airport and the remaining 30 would be the second airports or an expansion of the existing ...