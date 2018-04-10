Largest ever rail wagon procurement to run on reverse auction track

The Indian is set to come up with a bulk tender for 38,000 wagons through reverse auction. This is the largest-ever procurement of wagons. It is expected to take care of the additional railway requirement for the next two years. The is breaking away from the tradition of floating annual tenders.

Officials in the Ministry of said the reverse auction would save 10-20 per cent of the estimated cost of Rs 80 billion.

In a reverse auction, prices decrease as sellers underbid each other to obtain business. The had decided reverse auction for high-value items from April 1. High-value items include wagons, locomotives, coach parts, signalling and track equipment. The national transporter expects to save at least Rs 100 billion a year through this process.

The reverse auction proposal comes at a time when the is planning to rope in more private players such as coal and cement companies to buy its wagons. A policy for these bulk consumers is being worked out as the wants to come up with a general purpose wagon policy before the commissioning of dedicated freight corridors in 2020.

“We are going for a bulk tender of 38,000 wagons for 2018-19 and 2019-20. This will be done through the online reverse auction process because of which we expect savings of around 10-20 per cent on the expected cost. The bids will be floated in the current quarter,” said an official.

The ministry had targeted procuring 12,000 wagons in 2017-18. The target was brought down to around 7,000 on revised estimates. The cost of a 22.9-tonne axle load wagon is Rs 2-2.2 million, while that of a 25-tonne axle load wagon is Rs 2.5 million. The use of longer 25-tonne axle load capacity wagons is expected to increase, after the commissioning of the eastern and western freight corridors. Officials said with the increase in demand for 25-tonne axle load wagons, the price per unit would come down.

For 2018-19, the is set to invest around Rs 318 billion in rolling stock, which includes diesel and electric locomotives, wagons, and passenger coaches.

The said reverse auction would provide a level playing field to the industry. For this, the Centre for Railway Information Systems has developed a software. On an annual basis, the procures goods worth Rs 500 billion, including those for production and maintenance of rolling stock and safety-related works. The reverse auctioning process will comply with government initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and will not charge any additional fee from the users, officials added.