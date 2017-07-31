Today is the last day for filing tax returns: Step by step guide to do it in a jiffy

Have you filed your returns? Hurry now! Before the day ends, all individuals have to file returns for 2016-17 fiscal or assessment year 2016-17. An official of the department on Sunday said that the last date for filing ITRs will not be extended.

"The last date for filing of ITRs remains July 31. There are no plans to extend this deadline. The department has already received over 2 crore returns filed electronically. The department requests taxpayers to file their return in time," the official said.

Keeping in view the government's inclination towards technology, the filing of returns has become speedy and hassle-free exercise for the citizens.

Here is how you can file your ITR online

People with salary income who are eligible to use ITR 1 or ITR 4 form can file their return completely online via the e-filing website without having to download any form/software. Follow these steps:

1. Create your e-filing account on the website https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and register yourself. gistration will be completed by clicking activation link sent via email and providing one-time password (OTP) received on the mobile. Click on the 'Registered user' if you have already registered yourself on the website.





Download the Form 26AS and Form 16. Form 26AS is a consolidated statement which summarises the amount paid against each PAN number.

2. Next, select the relevant form and assessment year for which the return has to be filed. Here taxpayer can pick his address either from the PAN database, from previously filed return or fill in new address. The department here asks you whether you want to digitally sign your return. If selected 'Yes', you are required to upload your signature which needs to be pre-registered at the website.





3. Click on the 'Submit' button and the website will redirect you to the page for filling the form selected by you.





4. ITR V will be generated. Sign the ITR V in blue ink and send it to the Department - CPC, Post Bag No - 1, Electronic City Post Office, Bengaluru by ordinary post or speed post within 120 days.

5. Check your emails for an acknowledgement of the receipt. You will also receive an SMS on your mobile number acknowledging the receipt.

Who has to file? Every person whose gross total income exceeds the taxable limit must file an Return (ITR) Who has to e-file? * Individuals & HUF having total income exceeding Rs 5 lakh or claiming any refund in the return (excluding individuals of the age of 80 years or more who are furnishing return in Form no. ITR-1 or ITR-2). * Individual or HUF, being a resident other than not ordinarily resident, having any foreign asset/income or claiming any foreign relief. * Persons filing ITR in Form no. 3, 4, 5 or 7. When to file? Persons whose accounts are not liable for audit must file their Return on or before July 31.



Must haves before starting

PAN Card

Aadhaar card

Bank Account details

Good to have

Form 16

e-filing password

Investment details (eg: LIC, PPF, NSC)

Home loan details

In case you are still confused, you can visit ClearTax website and seek assistance from CAs or file it online. Here are the steps

Step 1: Login to your ClearTax account.

Click on ‘Upload Form 16 PDF’ if you have your Form 16 in PDF format. If you do not have Form 16 in PDF format click on ‘Continue Here’

Step 2. Enter your Name, PAN, DOB and Bank account details.

Step 3. Fill in your salary, employee details (Name and TAN) and TDS.

Step 4. Enter investment details under Section 80C(eg. LIC, PPF etc., and claim other benefits here.

Step 5: If you have non-salary income,eg. interest income or freelance income, then add payments that are already made. You can also add these details by uploading Form 26AS.

Step 6: If you see “Refund” or “No Due” here, Click on proceed to E-Filing.You will get an acknowledgement number on the next screen.

Step 7: Once your return is file E-Verify your return

Implications for not filing within the due date