Learning from power blackout: Better scrutiny, network help prevent outage

The sweltering July in 2012 with a weak monsoon was like just another but the 30th and 31st of the month went down in history as literally the darkest days for the country. Power blackout gripped 70 per cent of India and was a wake-up call for power system operators, regulators and policymakers. Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and Power System Operations Company (Posoco) were the key entities asked to overhaul the power transmission and management systems, with deadlines ranging from a month to a year. PGCIL claims to have met 98 per cent of the recommendations; the others ...