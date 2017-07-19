The Delhi High Court has clarified that all provided by and are to be governed by the reverse charge mechanism under until further orders are issued by the court.

The two-member bench comprising Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Pratibha M Singh passed the directions on a petition by J K Mittal, who is the owner of a law firm providing a variety of and representing clients in various courts and tribunals across the country.



Mittal had approached the court highlighting concerns over the notifications issued by the central government and the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) in June 2017. According to the petitioner, the two notifications were in violation of the Central Goods and Services (CGST) Act and the Delhi Goods and Services (DGST) Act, besides contravening Article 276A of the Constitution.

The petitioner said that the June notifications had allowed on reverse charge for representational and not other such services, which was contrary to the 14th meeting of the Council where all had been recommended to be taxed on a reverse charge basis (to be paid by the clients). Highlighting relevant portions of the and DGST Acts, which envisage the making of notifications on the recommendations of the Council, Mittal stated that the notifications were contrary to the provisions of the laws and would have an adverse impact on and the legal profession.

Finding prima-facie merit in the submissions, the bench had on July 12 issued notices to the Central Government, GNCTD and Council and directed the relevant authorities not to take any coercive steps against and for the non-compliance of The court had also asked the Centre to clarify whether services of and came under the regime, after concluding that there was no clarity on whether all would be governed by the reverse charge mechanism.

In response to the court's order, the Ministry of Finance had issued a press release on July 15 which said that the June notifications applied to all legal services, including advisory and consultancy services.



The bench, however, questioned the validity of such a press release and asked the Centre if such actions could clarify (or modify) a Council recommendation. The court has asked the appropriate governments and the Council to respond to these questions, as well the other contentions in the petition by August 25.It has also reiterated that no coercive actions are to be taken by the authorities for any non-compliance until the next date of hearing on September 14. Until such time, all are to be taxed on reverse charge mechanism unless the (or law firms) choose otherwise, the court has ordered.

Mittal's petition has also said that and should be exempted from making registrations and has questioned the requirement of (and law firms), who were previously registered under the Finance Act 2011, to re-register themselves under the laws.



Agreeing with this contention, the bench in its July 12 order had said that if all were to be governed under the reverse charge mechanism, there would be no purpose in getting compulsorily registered under In such cases, those seeking voluntary registration to avail input credits could anyway avail the facility under Section 25 of the Act and the corresponding provisions of the other laws, the court had said.