3 out of 500 job seekers got placed in 2015: Employment exchanges data

Highlighting the grim situation of amid mass information technology (IT) layoffs, data from exchanges show, most Indian states have registered a success rate of only 0.57 per cent in providing jobs. In other words, just three candidates got placed per 500 job seekers in 2015.

While has emerged on top in terms of providing placement through exchanges, has the maximum number of job seekers with more than 8 million registrations with exchanges as against Gujarat, which had only 6,88,000 registrations.

Even the labour ministry earlier this month admitted that only a fraction of job seekers registered with exchanges are able to get employed.

In terms of the number of applicants, states that followed are — West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra. While these 5 states accounted for 27,600 placements overall, this is only 0.1 per cent of the total registrations.

The role of Exchanges in placement services has reduced in recent years due to shrinkage of public sector jobs, shows data from the labour Statistics in India report.

Of all the registered 4,48,52,500 job aspirants, only 2,53,900 were placed, said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha recently.





The minister said 540 job fairs were organised under NCS during 2016-17. Analysts say Indian companies are witnessing slower business growth and that is reflected in the hiring pattern. In 2014, there were 4,82,61,100 candidates who sought through the exchanges across all states, but only 0.7 per cent — 3,38,500 — made it through the placement.