3 out of 500 job seekers got placed in 2015: Employment exchanges data

New Delhi 

Highlighting the grim situation of job placements in India amid mass information technology (IT) layoffs, data from employment exchanges show, most Indian states have registered a success rate of only 0.57 per cent in providing jobs. In other words, just three candidates got placed per 500 job seekers in 2015.

While Gujarat has emerged on top in terms of providing placement through exchanges, Tamil Nadu has the maximum number of job seekers with more than 8 million registrations with employment exchanges as against Gujarat, which had only 6,88,000 registrations.

Even the labour ministry earlier this month admitted that only a fraction of job seekers registered with employment exchanges are able to get employed.

In terms of the number of applicants, states that followed Tamil Nadu are — West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra. While these 5 states accounted for 27,600 placements overall, this is only 0.1 per cent of the total registrations. 

The role of Employment Exchanges in placement services has reduced in recent years due to shrinkage of public sector jobs, shows data from the labour Statistics in India report.  

Of all the registered 4,48,52,500 job aspirants,  only 2,53,900 were placed, Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha recently.

In 2014, there were 4,82,61,100 candidates who sought employment through the exchanges across all states, but only 0.7 per cent — 3,38,500 — made it through the placement. 

The minister said 540 job fairs were organised under NCS during 2016-17. Analysts say Indian companies are witnessing slower business growth and that is reflected in the hiring pattern. (Read more)
Source: 2016-17 Annual report by Ministry of Labour & Employment

 

