Live: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the Ficci annual general meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
is inaugurating the 90th annual general meeting of industry body Ficci
in New Delhi on Wednesday.
"At a time when economic growth has started showing signs of green shoots, the Prime Minister addressing India Inc
is expected to boost the industry's sentiment further," Ficci
had said earlier in a statement.
The chamber had highlighted that this was for the first time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi
would speak at the AGM
of a leading industry chamber in the country.
"His (PM's) inaugural address at the two-day Ficci AGM
(December 13-14) is also significant because though it has been an established practice in the past for prime ministers to attend the AGMs of business chambers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi
will be doing this for the first time.
Watch the live coverage of the inauguaration here:
