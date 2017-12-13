JUST IN
Govt, states connect 85% rural areas with roads under PMGSY scheme
Live: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the Ficci annual general meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking at the annual general meeting of industry body Ficci; catch all the live updates here

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the 90th annual general meeting of industry body Ficci in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"At a time when economic growth has started showing signs of green shoots, the Prime Minister addressing India Inc is expected to boost the industry's sentiment further," Ficci had said earlier in a statement.

The chamber had highlighted that this was for the first time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would speak at the AGM of a leading industry chamber in the country.

"His (PM's) inaugural address at the two-day Ficci AGM (December 13-14) is also significant because though it has been an established practice in the past for prime ministers to attend the AGMs of business chambers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be doing this for the first time.

