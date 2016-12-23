Lodha, Tandon, Reddy: Unravelling black money trail in Kolkata, Delhi, TN

The curious case of Kolkata-based realtor Paras Mal Lodha, his association with Delhi lawyer and Chennai-based sand mining baron Shekhar Reddy, is a tale worthy of a best-selling crime thriller, not only because of the amount of money involved, but also because it has caused ripples in both Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested in connection with alleged conversion of over Rs 25 crore old currency in new notes. He has been sent to seven days custody by a city court. The ED requires him to unearth the money trail.Income Tax sleuths had earlier detained at Mumbai airport in connection with cash confiscated from the office of lawyer in Delhi.Officials said he came under the department’s scanner for hosting a high profile wedding for his daughter, which was reportedly attended by top bureaucrats, politicians and members of the film industry. The ED’s move came when it got a tip-off about planning to leave India, as it had earlier issued a look out circular against him. Officials said that separate teams were sent to Kolkata and Mumbai to arrest who facilitated businessman and owner of T&T law firm convert their old high value currency into new currency.

ED officials earlier on December 1 raided multiple hawala operators across the country involved in illegal conversion of old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 to valid legal tender since November 8 announcement.

In connection with the case, IT officials raided at 12 locations on Wednesday, including the house of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao. The raids began on Wednesday morning and continued till Thursday and saw recovery of a large amount of cash in new currency.

has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. The ED, in its plea seeking 14 days remand of Lodha, said his custodial interrogation was necessary to identify the names and details of international and Hawala operators involved in the matter and others who have committed the offence of money laundering under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED further alleged that the new currency notes which were entrusted to banks and government officials and were supposed to be delivered to public/ bank account holders, appear to have been misappropriated by and others for their monetary gains, thereby "cheating public at large" and causing monetary loss to the central government.

A Saket court, in which was produced, witnessed high voltage drama, wherein he first refused to engage his counsel in the proceedings. After a while, his counsel arrived and pleaded with the court to have in-camera proceeding.