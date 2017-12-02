Logistics sector needs to harness technology

The Indian logistics sector has traditionally been manpower-driven and underleveraged by an unorganised and fragmented industry structure.

Even so, internal push and external pull have together transformed it for the better. Innate strengths, the ability to adapt to circumstances and ambitious players were innate triggers, while a slew of pro-market reforms, especially in recent times, stimulated growth from outside, alongside changing global factors. Initiatives like GST, consolidation in the warehousing sector and removal of regulatory hurdles to augment efficiencies in the ...