Lost your Aadhaar card or didn't receive it? Here's how to retrieve it

For all of us, losing official document is painful. That becomes double when other vital documents like your passport, birth certificate or car registration are misplaced. Without the proper ID, you can’t start a new job, buy a house, apply for insurance or conduct a host of other common transactions. One such crucial document is the This 12-digit unique identity number has become a matter of necessity.

Here's how you can get a duplicate copy of Aadhaar online

1. Visit https://resident.uidai.gov.in/find-uid-eid



2. Select appropriate option, ‘Aadhaar No (UID)’ OR ‘Enrolment No (EID)’, under ‘You want to receive your lost’ 2. Select appropriate option, ‘Aadhaar No (UID)’ OR ‘Enrolment No (EID)’, under ‘You want to receive your lost’



3. Enter your full name, your email address and your registered Mobile Number



4. Enter the security code as displayed and click on “Get OTP” button



5. After this, One Time Password (OTP) will be delivered to your mobile and/or email address



6. In the box below, enter the OTP you just received on your mobile and/or email address and then click on “Verify OTP”



7. You will receive a message on your mobile with your number or Enrollment Id as you selected in Step 2 above



8. Now go to https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ and select appropriate option, “Enrollment Id” OR “Aadhaar”, under “I have:”



9. Enter your number or Enrollment Id, full name, Pin Code, security text and mobile number and then click on “Get OTP”



10. One Time Password (OTP) will be delivered to your mobile and/or email address.



11. Enter the OTP you just received on your mobile in the “Enter OTP” box and click on "Validate and Download"

Note: The PDF file will be password protected. The password to open the pdf file containing your Aadhaar is the pin code of your home address.







What you must have

Correct mobile number/e-mail id: To retrieve the lost Aadhaar/ Enrolment ID online, your Aadhaar details must have correct mobile number and/or email id registered. This is necessary because you will receive 'OTP' (One Time Password) which will be used in helping you retrieve your Aadhaar even if you don't remember your or enrollment number.

How to retrieve offline

* If you have misplaced or have not received your visit any Aadhaar centre.

* At the centre, enrol your finger print on the bio-metric device and you will get your

Use Official Support for Duplicate Related Queries





ALSO READ: Aadhaar mandatory for school kids too! Visit your bank to speed up process If you are looking to get the hard copy of the original card, make a call at the toll-free number 1800-300-1947 or write an email to help@uidai.gov.in and explain the problem to them. You can also download the E-Aadhaar to your mobile. For more details about lost card, contact 1947.

Benefits of Aadhaar Card

Aadhaar based Direct Benefit Transfer (LPG Subsidy): The 12 digit individual identification number on is used to get LPG subsidy amount directly in the bank account. This DBTL scheme is named as PAHAL. To get this benefit you need to visit your area’s distributor and get linked to the 17 digit LPG consumer number. Although now you can get direct benefit transfer by linking bank account to the LPG number. Read more about PAHAL scheme.

Jan Dhan Yojana: This scheme accepts Aadhaar card/number as the only document sufficient to open the bank account.

Passport in 10 days: If you have an Aadhaar card, you can get a passport in just 10 days. Under this system, police verification will be done at a later date as opposed to the previous rule requiring police verification which used to be time consuming. Also under the new government’s rule, if you need a passport, is compulsory.

Digital Locker: The government has launched digital locker (DigiLocker) system for everyone for storing all personal document on the government’s server. And sign-up process for DigiLocker requires a person to link his/her 12 digit number.

Voter Card Linking: UIDAI number has to be linked to the voter ID’s. This action is taken to eliminate bogus voters.

Monthly Pension: All the pensioners from select states will now have to register their number to their respective department in order to receive monthly pension.

Provident Fund: Similar to pension, provident fund money will be given to the account holders who’ve registered their with employee provident fund organisation (EPFO).

Opening new bank account: Aadhaar letter provided by UIDAI is now accepted by banks as a valid proof to open bank account.

SEBI: It is now accepted as a proof of address by Securities and Exchange Board of India for investing in stock market. Till now, it was used by SEBI as identity proof.