Low-cost garments to become cheaper by 2-3% on low GST levy

The maximum retail price (MRP) on garments is likely to decline by 2-3 per cent with the rollout of new arrivals expected in a month, due to lower tax levy under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) than prevailing previously.

The council, in its meeting held last month, fixed the tax rate at 5 per cent on readymade garments priced at Rs 1,000 or less, and 12 per cent on those priced beyond, against the existing uniform central levy of 7 per cent. However, the tax rate works out to 18 per cent and 28 per cent on some machinery products in the value chain under against their prevailing ceiling rates of 25 per cent and 35 per cent respectively.

"The textile industry, therefore, is going to benefit certainly under the regime through lower levies on various products in the garments value chain," said Kavita Gupta, Textile Commissioner, Ministry of Textiles, on the sidelines of 65th National Fair organised by the Clothing Manufacturers' Association of India (CMAI).

Talking about textile traders' protest, Gupta said, "Traders are going to be familiar with gradually. It is a gradual process which textile players would be acquainted with slowly."

The industry, meanwhile, is gearing up to pass on the benefit to consumers with proportionate reduction in the MRP on new stocks coming into the market. Many textile players slowed their manufacturing activity during the last few months due to uncertainty over rates. After the rate was fixed in June, manufacturers awaited its implementation effective July 1, which created doubts among traders. Now, the shadow of its implementation is getting cleared gradually.

"Garments worth below Rs 1,000 are going to be cheaper by 2-3 per cent under the regime. But, those above this threshold are going to become costlier by as much. Given that the input credit is granted under regime and that the contribution of garments priced below Rs 1,000 is at least twice that of costlier ones, the average price decline in garments would be in the range of 2-3 per cent," said Rahul Mehta, President, the

Confirming the passing on of the benefit to consumers, Rakesh Biyani, Joint Managing Director, Ltd, said, " will help the in 'ease of doing business'. Instead of going for a multi-taxation system which varies from state to state, we will have a single tax structure now which is beneficial for the industry. Also, compliance will become easier."

Meanwhile, experts estimate discounts and freebies to come down under the new tax structure due to squeeze in margins.

"Garments being the seasonal product, we need to clear shelf to accommodate fresh arrivals which are possible through promotions. Hence, seasonal promotional efforts would continue. But the discount period will certainly decline due to a fall in the average topline and bottomline of manufacturers. A few years ago, the industry used to offer discounts occasionally which have spread almost across the year. Thus, manufacturers have taken a hit on their profit through promotions," said Mehta.



