Low-cost housing gets a boosts with PM Modi's interest subvention scheme

The Prime Minister’s push towards low-cost housing is good news for the retail portfolio of banks and non-banking financial companies, which are struggling to boost their business amid economic slowdown. In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered 4% interest rate subvention for home loans up to Rs 9 lakh and 3% interest relief for loans up to Rs 12 lakh. This captures a large portion of ‘affordable housing’ segment, defined as housing under Rs 25 lakh. This also falls under priority-sector lending for banks. This segment ...

Anup Roy