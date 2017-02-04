TRENDING ON BS
NDA govt will have to atone for the note ban: Anand Sharma
Lower corporate tax rate to be frozen at 2015-16 level

Secretaries to consider rollback of petroleum product duties if crude oil reaches $60-65 a barrel

Arup Roychoudhury Sanjeeb Mukherjee & Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

The finance ministry said on Saturday the threshold for the reduced corporation tax rate of 25 per cent on companies earning up to Rs 50 crore, announced in the Budget for 2017-18, might be 2015-16. This means even if these companies grow bigger in subsequent years, the lower tax rate would continue to apply for them. Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said at the Business Standard Budget Roundtable that a clarification regarding the year on which the reduced corporation tax rates would be frozen for small and medium enterprises would be given soon. "The criteria of Rs 50 crore ...

