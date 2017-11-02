Cross-border trade ranking: Reforms yet to reach the shores

India’s ranking on the “trading across borders” category slid in the World Bank’s Doing Business Report because several reforms were not considered, senior officials said. The government had undertaken a number of reforms in the trade infrastructure space, too. Such changes helped India enter the top 100 list. But the indicator taking into account the export-import infrastructure showed India’s position had gone down to 146, from 143 the previous year. The reforms were not taken into consideration for a variety of reasons, such as ...