Drug makers want lower GST on nicotine gums, say 18% impedes health policy

Drug makers
want the government to lower the 18 per cent goods and service tax
(GST) rate on nicotine
gum as the current rate contradicts its health policy and makes de-addiction more expensive.
As per existing rates nicotine
polacrilex (raw material used in gums) is taxed at 5 per cent while gums are taxed at 10.2 per cent. The GST
rate on nicotine
gums has been fixed at 18 per cent. The increase in rate has upset the industry that has petitioned the government to reconsider its move.
With tobacco
taxation being at same level as the pre-GST
structure, the cost of the gum will become dearer, thereby, having an adverse impact on adoption of nicotine
replacement therapies and affecting quit rates, say drug makers.
De-addiction segment is valued at over Rs 100 crore annually, and nicotine
polacrilex products constitute around 70 per cent of the segment. Cipla, Rusan Pharma
and ITC
aremamong the major manufacturers of nicotine
gums in India.
"Due to an increase in the GST
rate on products related to nicotine
replacement therapy from 10 per cent to 18 per cent, there will be a negative impact on accessibility and availability of this therapy to consumers making it contrary to government's larger objective of tobacco
de-addiction," said a Cipla
spokesperson.
At present, India
is estimated have over 100 million smokers and is said to account for a fifth of all tobacco-related deaths worldwide. The central government included tobacco
de-addiction as one of its seven priority areas in its new health policy. As a part of the policy, the government aspires to reduce tobacco
use by 15 per cent by 2020 and 30 per cent by 2030.
However, some activists believe that while the increase in tax
rate will make nicotine
replacement therapies expensive, their impact on tobacco
cessation programmes may not be significant. This is because 25.9 per cent of adults consume tobacco
without smoking in comparison to 14 per cent of those who smoke.
"Tobacco
cessation program of the country is, therefore, more targeted towards high-risk and vulnerable groups such as youth, women, rural populations, and the economically underprivileged. This group of audience won't opt for nicotine
replacement therapies and hence, I don't think that the initiative taken by the government contradicts its policy of tobacco
cessation. However, 18 per cent tax
on nicotine
gum will definitely make nicotine
replacement therapies expensive but the impact on cessation program is almost diminutive," said Tshering Bhutia- an anti-tobacco
campaigner.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU