want the government to lower the 18 per cent goods and service (GST) rate on gum as the current rate contradicts its health policy and makes de-addiction more expensive.

As per existing rates polacrilex (raw material used in gums) is taxed at 5 per cent while gums are taxed at 10.2 per cent. The rate on gums has been fixed at 18 per cent. The increase in rate has upset the industry that has petitioned the government to reconsider its move.

With taxation being at same level as the pre- structure, the cost of the gum will become dearer, thereby, having an adverse impact on adoption of replacement therapies and affecting quit rates, say

De-addiction segment is valued at over Rs 100 crore annually, and polacrilex products constitute around 70 per cent of the segment. Cipla, and aremamong the major manufacturers of gums in

"Due to an increase in the rate on products related to replacement therapy from 10 per cent to 18 per cent, there will be a negative impact on accessibility and availability of this therapy to consumers making it contrary to government's larger objective of de-addiction," said a spokesperson.

At present, is estimated have over 100 million smokers and is said to account for a fifth of all tobacco-related deaths worldwide. The central government included de-addiction as one of its seven priority areas in its new health policy. As a part of the policy, the government aspires to reduce use by 15 per cent by 2020 and 30 per cent by 2030.

However, some activists believe that while the increase in rate will make replacement therapies expensive, their impact on cessation programmes may not be significant. This is because 25.9 per cent of adults consume without smoking in comparison to 14 per cent of those who smoke.

" cessation program of the country is, therefore, more targeted towards high-risk and vulnerable groups such as youth, women, rural populations, and the economically underprivileged. This group of audience won't opt for replacement therapies and hence, I don't think that the initiative taken by the government contradicts its policy of cessation. However, 18 per cent on gum will definitely make replacement therapies expensive but the impact on cessation program is almost diminutive," said Tshering Bhutia- an anti- campaigner.