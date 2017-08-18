Lower RBI dividend not unexpected: Sanjeev Sanyal

If a state expects its citizens to follow rules, it should tell the rules clearly, says Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal, days after the release of the second volume of the Economic Survey. In an interview to Dilasha Seth, he talks about the proposed Transparency of Rules Act and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy, among other issues. Edited excerpts: The Economic Survey has proposed Transparency of Rules Act (TORA). While it appears to be an interesting and useful concept, what was the trigger for such an idea? The idea behind TORA is that we ...