LPG consumers can avail Rs 5 discount by booking cylinder refills online

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Providing a New Year bonanza for Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) customers, all Public Sector Unit (PSU), namely Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL have decided to offer an upfront discount of Rs. 5 on every LPG refill booked and paid via online.

The discounted amount will be displayed on the gadgets of the customers, which will be calculated by the retail selling price of LPG refill minus the incentive amount of Rs. 5.

The net discounted amount will also be shown on the cash memo accompanying the home-delivery of the LPG cylinder.

All Oil Marketing Companies have endeavoured this initiative to encourage the consumers to shift from cash mode to digital platform to achieve the objective of cashless transactions.

The incentive will encourage more and more LPG consumers to go for cashless mode transactions.

