LPG price hike: Oppn attacks govt, calls for immediate withdrawal

Opposition parties on Tuesday attacked the over its decision to gradually do away with the LPG subsidy, calling it "cruel" and demanding that the proposal be withdrawn.



K C Venugopal (Cong) raised the issue during the Zero Hour, saying it will adversely affect the common man and there was no justification of it when the prices had gone down. "It should be immediately withdrawn," he said.



(TMC) said the steady increase in the price by the had been highest in the last six years.Describing the move as "anti-welfare", he wondered what will be the "fate" of over 2.5 crore women given the connection for free.While Sreemathy Teacher (CPI-M) said the decision was cruel, N K Premachandran (RSP) accused the of avoiding transparency on the matter as he said the decision was taken in March this year and was not shared publicly.Opposition parties later staged a walk-out from the House as they sought a response from the