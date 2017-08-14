India pips China to become top exporter of knitwear to US

For the first time in the history of India's garment exports to US, the country has clocked number one position in terms of market share in the category Men/Boys for the six months period of 2017. This was attributed to the slowdown in However, said they will not be able to retain the slot.

said that since US market gives them a level-playing field, they were able to compete and grow. But the recent appreciation of the rupee against the could be a major hurdle in the upcoming months.

Data released by Office of Textile and Apparel, US department of commerce, shows exported 8.5 million dozens of men/boys to US. India's share in total men/boys import in US stood at 8.7 per cent in June.

After a dip in 2014, India's market share has grown steadily. In 2013, India's market share was 6.4 per cent, it dropped to 6.2 per cent in 2014. Since then, it has steadily increased and in 2016 it stood at 7.8 per cent.

Contrary to that China's market share which was 11 per cent in 2012 dropped to 9.6 per cent in 2016 is now at 8.5 per cent.

In other segments including women/girls cotton knit shirts/ blouses, men/ boys cotton trousers, breeches, shorts, cotton nightwear/ pyjamas, and others countries have also increased their market share.

While China's loss is India's gain, the are unhappy as is giving them tough competition. is also increasing its market share.

Everyone is blooming at the cost of China, said an exporter.

The data shows that exported 8.47 million dozens of men/boys knitwear to US. The difference with India's exports is just of 29,778 dozens.

Tirupur Association President Raja M Shanmugam said that the factors which have led to the increase of India's share include investing heavily in capacities to take on more orders from US expecting that they would get more orders, which were traditionally going to

decided to reduce its exports in textile as it found other sectors to be more lucrative.

This opened doors for India, Vietnam, and other developing countries for the global textiles. However, could not compete with other nations in Europe and other parts since it does not enjoy benefits like Vietnam, Bangladesh, Cambodia and others under agreements.

“US is the only country, which gives us level playing field, that is why we could compete and grow only in US,” said Shanmugam, adding that the country is losing its edge now as the cost is increasing in

“We will not be able to compete with or any other country. This is because the Made-in- products are getting costlier due to various factors including against US dollar,” said an exporter.

For example, quoted 3-5 per cent higher prices after the rupee appreciated, while the hike should be of around seven per cent to compensate for the losses accruing from fluctuation. On the other hand, competitors' depreciated which led them to bring down their prices.