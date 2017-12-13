Madhu Koda convicted in coal scam: Decoding his life and circle of friends

Madhu Koda, former Chief Minister, has been held guilty in a coal scam case by a special court. Along with Koda, ex-coal secretary H C Gupta has also been declared guilty of corruption and other charges in the case. In the wake of this development, Business Standard is republishing this 07/11/2009 article.

The first whiff that something had gone bad came 18 months ago, when officials from the (ED) apprehended an individual at the as he was about to board an aircraft bound for Bangkok.

ED officials found in his possession travellers’ cheques in excess of Rs 6 lakh. Many of these cheques had been countersigned, which meant they were as good as currency. With the hawala business in a slump following the liberalisation of foreign exchange rules, the man was clearly carrying money abroad to launder it. The question ED officials needed to answer was: whose money was it?

But they were obstructed. A top minister in the Maharashtra government, originally from north India and related to this person, told them to go easy. ED didn’t close the case, the man didn’t go to jail: he was, however, questioned intensively.

The directorate is now in a better position to answer the questions raised then. Quiet investigations revealed the money belonged to half a dozen politicians. Painstaking research into mobile communication and intelligence gathering led ED to where it is today — getting ready to arrest former chief minister and some of his friends.

The first five years of Koda’s life as a legislator were uneventful: he used this time to consolidate relationships. But elections came around in 2005 and the turned down Koda’s claim of a nomination. He contested as an Independent from his old constituency and won.

This was the time Koda — along with friends and Bandhu Tirkey — discovered he too had some value. Koda agreed to support a BJP-led government led by Arjun Munda, taking over as the minister of mines. But Munda’s government lasted only till September 2006 when Koda and his friends dislodged the NDA government to pave way for the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government with Koda at its head.

Just who were Koda’s friends?

The 2005 elections created what Jharkhandis called the G5 — a group of five Independents, or single MLAs from small parties, without whom the government could not function. They were (Independent) Kamlesh Singh, Bandhu Tirkey, Enos Ekka and Sudesh Mahto.

Most of these MLAs are involved in pending criminal cases. Take He is the son of a judicial officer with fairly humble beginnings. But two years ago, when his daughter got married, five chartered planes landed in Ranchi with relatives and friends, not just from India but also abroad. Ranchi had never seen anything like that.

When became chief minister backed by the in 2006, his first statements were: he would undo the last few decisions taken by the previous government and would look afresh at the 40-odd memoranda of understanding signed by the previous government — sending shivers down the spines of steel tycoons, including LN Mittal.

Today, inquiries into Koda’s affairs indicate not just a huge international empire of assets but a list of leaders he had business dealings with. At least one of them is a former minister from Bihar and another a sitting cabinet minister from Maharashtra.