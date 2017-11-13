Madhya Pradesh breaks own record with 11,466 Mw power supply on Nov 11

has surpassed its own record by supplying around 11,466 Mw of power on November 11, a top official said on Monday.



" has surpassed its own record at 9 am on November 11, when power demand in state peaked at 11,466 Mw. Earlier in 2016, the state had recorded a demand of 11,421 Mw on December 26," MP Power Management Company managing director said.



Shukla said the power demand in the preceding two years was increasing steadily, especially in December.This time, demand has increased during past one-and-a- half months due to scanty rainfall. Demand has been trending above 11,000 Mw for the past six days, he added.Shukla said demand in the East Zone areas (Jabalpur, Rewa and Sagar) was at 2,871 Mw, in the Central Region areas (Bhopal and Gwalior) it stood at 3,716 Mw and in the areas under West Zone (Indore and Ujjain) was 4,878 Mw.