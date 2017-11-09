Maha farm loan waiver: Implementation slow due to late data submission

The implementation of government's loan waiver scheme has been slow due to delay in submission of data by banks of the beneficiary and its verification, officials said.



The banks have not yet submitted lists of nearly two lakh who could benefit from the scheme, an official from the state cooperation department said today.



Some public, private and district have not yet furnished data of the potential beneficiaries to the cooperation department, because of which the process of their verification and finalisation is yet to be done, another official said."The pending list is of a few lakhs of Unless the list is submitted, the entire loan waiver scheme cannot go ahead. The rule, like selecting only one beneficiary from a family, cannot be implemented effectively because the complete list of with outstanding loans is not yet available, he said."What we have are lists of given by some banks. But the number of who registered on (the government's) 'Aapale Sarkar' portal is more than the current lists submitted by banks," an official from the state information technology department said."As the lists of some banks are yet to be submitted, the state is on a slow track in implementing the loan waiver scheme," the official said.The department is cross-checking the farmers' claims submitted on the portal with the data provided by the banks.The state had announced a Rs 34,022 crore scheme in June this year.It had last month released a sum of Rs 4,000 crore under the first phase of the scheme.