Maharashtra clocked 9% economic growth in last 4 years: Governor

Maharashtra Governor said here on Friday that the state registered an average economic growth of nine per cent over the last four years. Rao was addressing a gathering at after reviewing an impressive parade to mark the 69th Republic Day. He paid tributes to the martyrs from Maharashtra, who made the supreme sacrifice in defending India's territorial integrity and maintaining law and order. The marching columns of different security agencies and government departments, including the Indian Coast Guard, CISF, SRPF, BMC Sashastra Police Dal, BMC Riot Control Police, Mumbai Railway Police Dal, Home Guards, Traffic police, State Excise Department, Mumbai Fire Brigade, Forest Department, NSS, RSP, (Thane), Brihanmumbai Motorcycle Pathak, took part in the parade. Tableaux on P-21 surface-to-surface missile, surface-to-air missile, Rakshak Bulletproof vehicle, Mahila Suraksha Pathak vehicle, Jalyukta Shivar scheme, were a part of the parade. Besides, tableaux from different government agencies, including Mhada, MMRDA, MIDC and MSRTC were also on display. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the state has taken various decisions for the educational, social and economic advancement of weaker sections of the society. "The state has registered an average growth rate of nine per cent in the last four years," he said. Maharashtra continues to be the preferred investment destination for domestic as well as foreign investors. Between April 2016 and March 2017, the state has received Foreign Direct Investment of Rs. 1.3 lakh crore, he said. Across the state, large-scale infrastructure projects are being executed to improve the quality of life, Rao said. "The work of construction of 742 flyovers, including 226 railway bridges on the national and state highways, and repair works of 27,371-km long roads is in progress. Under the Chief Minister's Gram Sadak Yojana, nearly 1,500-kms long roads has been constructed," he said. Maharashtra has around 350 kms of planned metro rail network involving an investment of Rs 1,42,306 crore in three metro cities, namely Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune. Together the metro rail network will serve 11.1 million commuters every day, Rao added.

"While the work of Navi Mumbai International Airport has already commenced, the government has undertaken the work of setting up 10 more airports in the state. The International Airport at Shirdi has become fully operational recently," he said.

According to the governor, the first 'Global Investment Summit Magnetic Maharashtra: Convergence 2018' scheduled next month will showcase the achievements of the state, facilitate investments into the state and provide an impetus to the 'Make in India' programme.

The state's agriculture and allied sector has recorded a double digit growth of 12.5 per cent, he said.

"Investment in agriculture has gone up to 30 per cent. Maharashtra has ranked first in the agriculture development in the entire country. Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, a special dairy project is being implemented in 11 districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada with the assistance of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). This project will supplement the income of farmers," he said.

Talking about the state government's farm loan waiver scheme, he said so far Rs 23,102 crore have been directly transferred into the accounts of 47.86 lakh eligible farmers under the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana with a view to lending support to debt-ridden small and marginal farmers.

More than 11,000 villages from Maharashtra have become drought-free in the last two years thanks to the effective implementation of the Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan, Rao said.

"Around 4.25 lakh works have been completed under the Abhiyan creating water storage capacity of 16.82 TCM," he said.

The government has taken a revolutionary decision of providing one per cent reservation for orphans in government jobs under the general category.

He said the government recently approved the Innovation and Start up Policy that aims to offer incentives and funds to entrepreneurs.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, entire Urban Maharashtra has been declared open defecation free on October 1, 2017. "Till date, 22,793 gram panchayats and 212 talukas have been declared open defecation free," he said.