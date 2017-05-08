Maharashtra FM calls Uddhav Thackeray, seeks Shiv Sena support for GST Bill

We will hold a presentation of the GST Bill for our legislators, said Mungantiwar

minister on Monday called on chief at his residence here, in a bid to garner the party's support for the ratification of Goods and Services (GST) Bill.



"Uddhav ji was apprehensive that once the comes into effect, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will have to be dependent on the Centre and the state to get its share of I explained to him that this will not be the case," Mungantiwar told PTI.



"He also had doubts that the will not get its share of by means of octroi. I have tried to clear all his doubts today. The meeting was very fruitful," Mungantiwar said.



He further said that Thackeray was apprised that the will have substantial provisions that will make sure does not lose out on any



"Money will be deposited with the every month. In case there is a delay in depositing money, the municipal corporation will be paid money with sufficient interest," he said.



Mungantiwar said that Union Minister Arun Jaitley has convened a special Council meet in Srinagar on May 18-19, where a decision will be taken as regards which items will come under the new taxation policy.



"After the Council, we will hold a presentation of the Bill for our legislators. Later, a special three-day session of the state legislature will be held to ratify the Bill between May 20 and May 22," Mungantiwar said.



Mungantiwar also said that he would be holding a meet with Thackeray once again tomorrow, to discuss the draft Bill with him.



is part of the Devendra Fadnavis-led

