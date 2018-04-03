Maharashtra govt's plastic ban may render nearly 300,000 people jobless

The plastic ban order of the government is likely to make nearly 300,000 people jobless as industry urged the government to come out with a solution, an said.

"The ban on plastic bags has derailed the production, packaging and supply schedules of grains, bakery and clothing industries. Many units are on the verge of closure in the absence of basic packaging material - plastic bags and we fear that nearly 300,000 people employed may become jobless. We urged the government to come out with a solution to save the industry," Chamber of Commerce and said.

"We met and petitioned the for environment - on Monday and sought waiver on packaging material till alternatives are identified and made available" Gandhi said.

We have urged the chief to treat and all including fruits and vegetables at par with milk and extend the repository (50 paisa per bag) scheme on them. Failure to act immediately will cause untold misery to all. This may not yield commensurate gains to the environment as envisioned by the plastic ban notification, Gandhi said.

"The has directed the government to file its reply by April 9 and hopefully will rule on our petition seeking a stay on this ban on April 11," Plastic Manufacturers Association said.

"In alone over 680,000 readymade garments pieces for exports are stuck on account of non-availability of transparent plastic bags for packing," said.

The state on March 23 had issued the Plastic and Thermocol Products notification that banned the manufacture, use, storage, distribution, sale, import and of all kinds of plastic items. The ban covers a wide range of articles made of plastic and thermocol, including, bags, dishes, cups, glasses, bowls, forks, spoon, straw, containers, small PET bottles and decoration items.