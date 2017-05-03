Maharashtra govt to call for a global tender to auction tur

Maharashtra has procured more than 40 lakh tonne tur out of total production of 110 lakh tonne

Maharashtra has decided to call for a global tender, to auction tur (pigeon pea), in the backdrop of the bumper production of the commodity.



has procured more than 40 lakh tonne tur out of total production of 110 lakh tonne.



State minister said the future course of action over the bumper stock of tur was discussed in the cabinet meet chaired by Chief Minister on Tuesday.



"It has been decided to auction the tur instead of keeping it in godowns and allowing it to rot. There are many states in the country where there is a higher Minimum Support Price (MSP) for tur. These states can buy our produce," Mungantiwar said.



He added that along with other states, there would be other nations as well that might be interested in buying surplus tur.



Mungantiwar said that in 2009, thousands of tonnes of wheat rotted in godowns and the Supreme had slammed the and instructed to distribute it through Public Distribution System (PDS) at a cut-price rate.



"In Uttar Pradesh, tur price is Rs 7000 per quintal and if we get a similar price, it will be beneficial to the state exchequer. We will call global tender to trade our stock," he said.



Mungantiwar said that in case no buyer turns up, the will also consider giving the stock away at a cut-price rate to ensure the stock does not rot away.



Meanwhile, members of the Baliraja Shetakari Sanghatana have demanded that tur and onion get an appropriate rate in the market.



They threw tur dal in front of the gates of Mantralaya and staged a sit-in for around ten minutes.



They also shouted slogans against state government.

Press Trust of India