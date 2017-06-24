Maharashtra govt unveils Rs 34,000 cr loan waiver

TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a major farm loan waiver scheme that will see debt of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per farmer being written off.
 
The scheme, announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a press meet in Mumbai, involves Rs 34,000 crore of relief.


 
Named after Maratha warrior king Shivaji Maharaj, the programme will benefit 8.9 million farmers and make 4 million agriculturists debt-free, Fadnavis said.
 
Farmers in many parts of Maharashtra were on a warpath early this month, which disrupted supply of vegetables and other essentials to cities, including Mumbai.
 
They were demanding a loan waiver, which was backed by all political parties. The stir was called off after the government gave them a firm assurance on bringing in a comprehensive scheme to help the debt-pressed cultivators.
                

