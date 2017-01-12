Major boost to army firepower with Pinaka guided rockets

On Thursday, at Chandipur, Odisha, the successful test firing of a Pinaka guided rocket moves the army closer to having the ability to pulverise terrorist camps or enemy units that are 70 kilometres away. The Pinaka is an indigenous “multi-barrelled rocket launcher” (MBRL). It consists of 12 tubes mounted on a high-mobility Tatra vehicle, each of which fires a rocket. These can be fired in a salvo, less than four seconds apart. A battery, with six Pinaka launchers, fires 72 rockets in 44 seconds. The salvo effect is critical, bringing down immense firepower ...

Ajai Shukla