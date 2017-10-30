Maximum retail price of goods must include the component to effectively address consumer complaints that some retailers charge the new indirect on MRP of products, a high-level panel of state ministers has recommended.



The group of ministers, headed by Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has in its recommendation to the Council on easing compliance burden on small and medium enterprises suggested that the make it amply clear in the present that MRP is the maximum price of a product to be sold in retail and charging anything above this is an offence.



This rule, sources said, must be applicable to establishments like restaurants, eateries and malls that sell packaged goods such as bottled beverages which already carry an MRP, but at some places, a is charged over and above that MRP.However, businesses while uploading the invoice to the in filing returns and paying taxes can separately show the component and the selling price of the product."We have suggested that when businesses issue invoice to consumers, the MRP should be inclusive of The bifurcation in collection and sale price can be shown in the invoice while paying taxes to the government," sources told PTI.In Guwahati on November 10, the Council, chaired by Union Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising his state counterparts, is likely to take up the recommendations of the GoM, which was set up earlier this month.Over half a dozen MSMEs on Sunday made a presentation before the GoM on Sunday, sources added.Among other things, the GoM also suggested lowering the fees for the delayed filing of returns to Rs 50 a day from Rs 100.Also, the panel pitched for extending the quarterly filing of returns facility to all taxpayers.Currently, businesses with a turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore are allowed to file returns and pay taxes every quarter.It also suggested further simplification in return filing process, HSN Code and invoice matching.The major recommendation of the GoM includes slashing rate to 1 per cent for manufacturers and restaurants while easing norms for traders opting for it.Manufacturers and restaurants with a turnover of up to Rs 1 crore pay under the composition scheme at 2 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. The same for traders is 1 percent.It also suggested doing away with the rate distinction between AC and non-AC restaurants, those which are not covered under the composition scheme and them at 12 per cent with input credit.Also, eating out at hotels, which has room tariff of more than Rs 7,500, should attract a uniform18 per cent rate instead of any separate category for 5-star hotel, the GoM recommended.