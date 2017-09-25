Make in India: Govt now wants manufacture of telecom equipment

After mobile handsets, the government has set its sights on manufacturing of telecom equipment in India. It will figure in the new telecom policy to be issued in March. The government says such manufacture is important from the point of view of its ‘Make in India’ campaign but also due to security concerns. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has issued a consultation paper on promoting local manufacturing of equipment. Between 2012 and 2016, it says, import of telecom equipment rose 16.3 per cent annually, while export declined ...