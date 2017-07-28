Malware attack on 2,000 modems: BSNL asks users to change default passwords

State-owned telecom operator Thursday said it has advised broadband users to change the default system password after a section of its broadband system was hit by a earlier this week.



The impacted nearly 2,000 broadband modems, where subscribers had not changed default password "admin".



"The situation has been addressed to a great extent. We are advising customers that they should immediately change their passwords, and they should not be worried about using broadband once they have done that," Chairman Anupam Shrivastava told PTI.He said that the has not impacted BSNL's core network, billing or any other system.Shrivastava said that during the attack, was changing the passwords of users (those who were using admin as password) and so the affected modems were unable to login.This occurred earlier this week, he said, adding call centres were proactively reaching out to users to alert them, and advise them about precautionary measures.

