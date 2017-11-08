Mamata terms demonetisation as 'DeMoDisaster', makes her Twitter pic black

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described as "DeMoDisaster" and turned her Twitter display picture black, on the first anniversary of the event today.



Banerjee had on Monday announced her decision to change the display picture on her Twitter account to 'black' on the first anniversary of



I have turned my Twitter DP black #DeMoDisaster. Let us raise our voices #Nov8BlackDay 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 8, 2017

"I have turned my Twitter DP black #DeMoDisaster. Let us raise our voices #Nov8BlackDay," the supremo wrote on her Twitter handle after turning her DP black this morning.Banerjee also retweeted her yesterday's post on alleging that the was a "big scam" which was announced to help vested interests convert into white money." is a big scam. I repeat, is a big scam. If a thorough investigation is conducted, this will be proved," her post read." was not to combat It was only to convert into white money for vested interests of the political party in power (sic)," she alleged.The had earlier announced that it would observe 'Black Day' on November 8 to protest against acrossThe Left parties and the state will also organise rallies on the same issue today.