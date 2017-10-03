Manufacturing expands for second month post-GST, but growth fails to cheer

in manufacturing activities remained intact in September compared to August, but job generation accelerated to the fastest pace in almost five years, according to a widely-tracked purchasing managers' index (PMI). Investments continued to be subdued, indicating that the economy will take time to recover.

PMI stood at 51.2 in September, the same as its August reading. The figure was below the long-run trend of 54.1. A reading below 50 denotes contraction and one above that means expansion.

Aashna Dodhia, the author of the PMI report, says that and the and tax (GST) continue to have lingering effects on the economy. IHS Markit, compiler of the data, downgraded economic projections for India to 6.8 per cent for the current financial year.

However, manufacturing activities expanded for the second month in a row after these contracted in July due to the roll out.

The author says it will be interesting to see if India's new economic advisory council, headed by will bolster the path to economic recovery.

in the consumer and intermediate categories offset a contraction in the sector.

Inflows of new orders increased for the second month in succession during September. The rate of softened from the preceding month and was marginal overall. Where an increase was registered, firms cited stronger domestic demand conditions.

Those panellists that recorded lower new business commented on the negative impact of

Meanwhile, new export orders decreased, thereby ending a three-month period of expansion as demand from international markets reduced. That said, the rate of contraction was fractional.

According to official figures, exports rose in double digits in August. If PMI is any indication, in exports might see some adverse impact in September.

Rupee appreciation against the dollar may further cast shadow on exports.

"The strengthening of the Indian rupee may put a strain on efforts to rejuvenate demand for Indian from export markets," says Dodhia, who is also an economist at IHS Markit.

Mirroring the trend in new orders, output increased for the second consecutive month as the manufacturing sector continued to rebound from July's decline. That said, the rate of softened from the prior month, and was modest.

Reflecting improvements in new orders (and subsequent capacity pressures), manufacturing producers continued to increase their payroll numbers in September. In fact, the rate of employment quickened to the fastest since October 2012. Staffing levels have risen in three of the past four months. That said, the rate of employment was modest.

Even as companies continued to have concerns over GST, Dodhia says business confidence strengthened among manufacturers as they reportedly anticipate long-term benefits from recent government policies. This was confirmed as the sector experienced meaningful gains in employment.

The introduction of GST, as well as greater prices for steel and petroleum products reportedly caused cost pressures to intensify during September. The rate of inflation was modest, and remained below the long-run series average. Firms raised their selling prices to protect margins amid higher inflationary pressures. Nonetheless, due to competitive conditions, firms were only able to increase output charges at a marginal pace.

Destocking continued at the end of the third quarter, with both pre- and post-production inventories reducing. The latter decreased at a fast pace.