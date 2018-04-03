Manufacturing growth slows to 5-month low in March amid weaker demand

Growth in in the country slowed to a five-month low in March, recording the smallest improvement in operating conditions since last October.



According to the widely-tracked Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) survey, growth in continued at a low pace of 51 in March, down from 52.1 in the previous month of February.

raised their output for the eighth successive month during March.

However, the degree to which output rose was modest and the weakest since October. Also, due to spare operating capacity, firms reduced their payroll numbers for the first time in eight months, albeit at a fractional pace.

Whatever higher production occurred is mainly linked to new order growth and favourable demand conditions, the survey pointed out.

Growth was reported across all three broad market groups, led by consumption goods. New business placed at manufacturing companies rose for the fifth consecutive month during March. Where an increase was registered, firms linked this to improvements in market demand from both domestic and international markets.

That said, the rate of growth eased to the weakest pace in the current sequence, reflecting the slowest gain in new since November. New rose during March, thereby marking a five-month period of growth. The impact of US tariffs on steel and aluminium on India is expected to be limited, as India's exports in both metals to the US accounted for less than 0.4% of total merchandise exports. On a negative note, further advances in trade disputes could potentially weigh on sales to international clients." Aashna Dodhia, Economist at IHS Markit and author of the report, said.

India's northern neighbour also saw better manufacturing performance in March as growth in China's factory sector picked up more than expected in the month as authorities lifted restrictions on production, in place during winter pollution months.