March trade deficit widens to $13.69 bn; exports dip marginally to $29 bn

India's merchandise exports in March fell 0.7% year-on -year, for the first time in five months, and the trade deficit widened to $13.69 billion because of a surge in imports, government data showed on Friday.

exports dipped by 0.66% to $29.11 billion in March, even as they increased by 9.78% for the full 2017-18 fiscal.

Exports aggregated at $302.84 billion in 2017-18 as compared to $275.85 billion in the previous fiscal.

Imports in March grew by 7.15% to $42.8 billion.

Oil imports during the month under review were valued at $11.11 billion, 13.92% higher than the same month previous year.

During 2017-18, imports increased by 19.59% to $459.67 billion.

Trade deficit during the fiscal stood at $156.83 billion.