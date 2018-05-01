May Day: Gadkari says boosting private investment must for job generation

The government needs to encourage private sector investment in order to boost jobs in the economy, said on Monday.

"Till entrepreneurs do not bring in capital investment, there will be no jobs. We need to encourage investments and also ensure that employers do not exploit the workers," Gadkari said, at an event to celebrate International Workers' Day here.

May Day, or the International Workers' Day, originated in 1884, when the Federation of Organised Trades and Labour Unions of the United States and Canada demanded an eight-hour workday.

In India, Labour Day was first celebrated on May 1, 1923, in Chennai organised by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan, founded by Malayapuram Singaravelu Chettiar, one of the founders of the Communist Party of India.

Gadkari called for better amenities for unorganised workers, including better access to health, housing and education facilities. He also pitched for speedy justice for workers in the labour courts and tribunals. "Workers do not get justice in courts for over five years. The labour courts hear the cases but do not take a decision on them. We need to fast-track decision-making in courts through information technology," he said.

He also highlighted the poor health services provided by to formal sector workers and suggested private participation in hospitals and dispensaries under the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). "ESIC hospitals in Maharashtra are in poor condition.

We take contribution for ESI benefits from employers and employees. It's not the government's job to run hospitals," he said, asking the labour and employment ministry to adopt a model for private participation in providing healthcare services to workers.

ESIC provides health facilities to workers earning up to Rs 21,000 through its dispensaries and hospitals spread across the country. The health benefits under ESI scheme is compulsory for factories with at least 10 workers at present.

Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said that 38 central labour laws have become obsolete and the government is in the process of bringing in reforms. He said the government has targeted bringing 10 million workers under the formal sector fold with the help of various incentive schemes given to employers.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar today said a parliamentary standing committee has finalised its report on first labour code, Wage Code Bill 2017 that seeks to fix a national level minimum wage for various geographies and states. The states cannot set minimum wages below the benchmark set by the Centre, as per the Bill.

initiatives

Government launches:

One unified registration form for Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)

One unified electronic challan-cum-return (ECR or return) to ease filing of and ESIC return for employers