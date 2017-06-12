TRENDING ON BS
May retail inflation eases to 2.18%; lowest since 2012

Retail food prices fell 1.05% last month from a year ago, compared with a 0.61% gain in April

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vegetable vendors wait for customers in their stalls at a market in Mumbai

Retail inflation fell to a record low of 2.18% in May as prices of kitchen staples like vegetables and pulses declined sharply although there was a marginal spike in fruit rates.

Clothing, housing, fuel and light also saw lower inflation.

Retail inflation dropped to an all time low of 2.18% in May.

The CPI based retail inflation stood was at 2.99% in April 2017. In May 2016, it was at 5.76%.

The overall food inflation was in negative territory at (-) 1.05% during the month.

Prices of vegetables declined by 13.44% and that of pulses and products by 19.45%.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank had maintained status quo on key lending rate (repo) citing risks to inflation.

